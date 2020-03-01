Report: Lakers Waive Troy Daniels, Will Look to Add Another Player Before Playoffs

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers will waive reserve guard Troy Daniels in order to free up a roster spot before the start of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Lakers will waive G Troy Daniels, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Two sides had been working together to find a solution that will give Daniels an opportunity elsewhere, and also give Lakers an open roster spot into March. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2020

Daniels had seen minimal playing time with the Lakers this season, as he averaged just 11.1 minutes in 41 out of a possible 58 games.

Without Daniels on the roster, the Lakers will presumably look to fill his spot with an additional playmaker outside of LeBron James and Rajon Rondo.

So far this season, the Lakers have already missed out on trading for swingman Marcus Morris and point guards Derrick Rose and Darren Collison.

Daniels’ agent Mark Bartelstein said that the Lakers front office was very transparent with the entire situation.