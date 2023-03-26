Toilet paper brand Charmin takes hilarious shot at Patrick Beverley ahead of Lakers-Bulls matchup

Former Los Angeles Lakers starter Patrick Beverley is back in town, as the Chicago Bulls will be matching up against Los Angeles on Sunday.

The contest marks Beverley’s first return since he got traded from the Lakers in February. He appears excited to visit his old stomping grounds, and prior to the contest, he took a shot at the Lakers on social media, tweeting a picture of himself with a pack of Charmin.

The Twitter page of the toilet paper brand then decided to join in on the fun.

This isn’t the first time for Charmin to post hilarious content about the NBA. Earlier this month, it even poked fun at the Los Angeles Clippers after the organization’s owner, Steve Ballmer, unveiled that its new arena will feature more than 1,000 toilets and urinals. The announcement provided the brand with the perfect opportunity to remind the Clippers which squad rules the City of Angels.

#2 in the city, #1 in our hearts. https://t.co/O9OzhpWhDD — Charmin (@Charmin) March 8, 2023

As for Beverley’s taunt at the Lakers, it seems that the 34-year-old defensive stalwart is looking to spice things up. Many fans might remember when he declared that it was his goal to knock the Lakers out of the playoff picture.

The three-time All-Defensive selection will have the chance to back up his talk on Sunday because a Lakers loss would significantly decrease the Purple and Gold’s odds of earning an outright playoff berth. Beverley also has another incentive to beat his former team, as the Bulls are also trying to fight for a higher seeding in the Eastern Conference.

Earlier in this campaign, it would have been an unheard of for Beverley to blast Los Angeles. He suited up for the Lakers for 45 games, starting in all of them and averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per match.

As it turned out, his loyalty to the Lakers naturally ended after he was shipped away to the Orlando Magic. He then signed with Chicago after being waived by the Magic. Since then, he has given a detailed look into his brief time in Los Angeles, claiming that he was the one who requested a trade and implying that his opinion wasn’t valued on the Lakers.

Perhaps he can play the role of a heartbreaker on Sunday and show L.A. why trading him was a mistake.