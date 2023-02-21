Patrick Beverley says his goal is to knock the Lakers out the playoff picture when they play the Bulls later this season

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley stated that his goal is to knock the Lakers out of the playoffs when they face the Chicago Bulls later on in the 2022-23 season.

Beverley, who was dealt to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline in exchange for Mo Bamba, reportedly is signing with the Bulls after he agreed to a buyout with Orlando.

The Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal to sign free agent guard Patrick Beverley for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2023

It seems like Beverley isn’t too happy that Los Angeles was willing to move on from him at the deadline.

“Knock them out the playoffs,” Beverley said when asked about what his emotions will be like facing his former team.

Beverley and the Bulls face the Lakers twice towards the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The first matchup comes on March 26 in Los Angeles and the second is on March 29 in Chicago.

Following those games, the Lakers will have just six games left in the regular season. With the team currently sitting in the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference, every game will be crucial down the stretch of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Bulls are in a push for the playoffs or play-in tournament themselves in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is currently in the No. 11 spot in the East, and it entered the All-Star break on a six-game losing streak.

Beverley should see an immediate role in Chicago, especially since the team lacks depth at the point guard position after it was reported that Lonzo Ball won’t play this season due to a knee injury.

The Chicago Bulls are expected to shut down guard Lonzo Ball for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Pain and discomfort have persisted in Ball’s left knee following two surgeries at the beginning and end of 2022. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2023

During his time with the Lakers this season, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 45 games. He shot 40.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3-point range.

A pesky defender, Beverley should help the Bulls at least make a run at a play-in spot in the East this season. He is a nice complement to offensive-minded wings Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan in Chicago’s lineup.

The Lakers are hoping that both games against Chicago won’t be must-win matchups, but there’s a chance they will be if Los Angeles doesn’t come out of the All-Star break strong.

The Lakers have 23 games to play and are currently two games out of the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.