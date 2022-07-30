Thaddeus Young says Bronny James is probably not the ‘elite of the elite’ but is ‘solid as hell’

LeBron James’ son Bronny is hoping to one day reach the NBA, and veteran Thaddeus Young recently offered a strong endorsement of the youngster’s playing potential.

Billy Witz and Adam Zagoria of the New York Times looked at the younger James’ future as a player and included Young’s take.

“He’s solid as hell,” said Young. “Obviously, probably not the elite of the elite. But he’s athletic, he’s strong, he plays defense, he can shoot the ball well, he can run the point guard position, he can play off ball.”

It sounds like Young is a fan of the younger James.

“I love his game,” Young said.

The younger James has been watched with intense interest for years, with colleges jockeying for position to potentially land him.

If the younger James does end up getting drafted by an NBA team, the earliest that can take place is 2024. The elder James stated earlier this year that he will play for whatever team ends up adding his son.

Over the course of the elder James’ legendary NBA career, he’s been able to stay in fantastic shape and be a formidable presence year in and year out. That has allowed the elder James to be one of the most durable players over 19 NBA seasons.

The younger James doesn’t turn 18 until October, but he already appears to be in possession of some of the talents that made his father the top overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

If the younger James does manage to reach the NBA in the near future, he may not follow in the footsteps of his father as the top draft selection. However, he may not have to wait long to hear his name called if the abilities described by Young turn out to be an accurate assessment.