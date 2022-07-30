- Report: Rutgers making unexpected push to land Bronny James
- Updated: July 30, 2022
While Bronny James has yet to make a final decision on what college he’ll attend, Rutgers University is apparently one of many schools looking to land the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Billy Witz and Adam Zagoria of the New York Times looked at why Rutgers’ effort isn’t quite as odd as it seems.
“One school making an unexpected push to recruit James is Rutgers, a basketball striver,” Witz and Zagoria wrote. “As far-fetched as it might seem, Rutgers is hoping Coach Steve Pikiell’s strong record of development — turning lightly regarded recruits such as Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson into decorated Big Ten players — carries some appeal to James.”
Blessed by the genetics of his legendary father, the younger James has long been on the radars of college recruiters. He’s definitely shown bursts of talent on the court and has the counsel of his father to help him navigate his basketball path.
The elder James never played college basketball and instead went straight to the NBA in 2003 as the top overall pick of that year’s draft. He began his legendary career with the Cleveland Cavaliers before joining the Miami Heat years later. He eventually returned to Cleveland for a second stint with the Cavs.
Since joining the Lakers in 2018, the elder James has led the franchise to one NBA title. His future with the team is uncertain because he indicated earlier this year that he’ll sign with whatever team ends up adding his son.
That won’t happen until at least 2024 and assumes that the younger James will be able to make it to the highest level.
Of course, until the younger James decides what his next step is, schools like Rutgers will keep making efforts to recruit him. The intriguing potential he carries as part of his DNA guarantees that.