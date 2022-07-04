Video: Bronny James shows flashes of father’s dunking ability with vicious tomahawk slam

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, threw down an impressive dunk during a tournament.

The younger James continues to make a name for himself in the basketball world as he gets closer to finishing his high school career. As the younger James gets better, there is going to be more and more interest in him as a player at the collegiate and professional levels.

Per ESPN’s top 100, the younger James ranks No. 40 in his class and has been given an 88 scout grade. He has recruiting activity from Duke University, the University of Kentucky, the University of Kansas, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of North Carolina.

As of now, the younger James has an offer from Kentucky.

While he may not have his father’s size, the younger James is developing into an explosive guard at the high school level. He showed his rare athleticism on the dunk, and it’s not the only highlight-reel play we’ve seen from him during his high school career.

The younger James is trying to follow in the footsteps of his father, who is one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

The elder James is an 18-time All-Star, four-time champion and four-time regular season MVP. He showed that he still is one of the game’s best players in the 2021-22 season for the Lakers.

The elder James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

It will be fun for Lakers and basketball fans to watch the younger James’ basketball career to see if he can one day share the court with his father in the NBA.