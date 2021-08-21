Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always done a lot to help out the community and give back to those in need, but he still gets hate from many.

Musician and singer Ted Nugent recently went after James, making a pretty baseless claim about the four-time NBA champion.

Motown Madman Ted Nugent was pretty spicy on a Harmony episode of Fearless. Wasn't asked, but he offered a suggestion for LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/lFgD391TxP — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 18, 2021

“How about LeBron James goes to Chicago and gathers all these inner-city kids and go, ‘Just be good,'” said Nugent. “‘Stop at the help wanted sign. Carry yourself with dignity. Don’t hurt each other. Don’t rob each other. Don’t shoot each other. Don’t stab each other. Let’s all love each other.’ Do you know that LeBron James could probably save 10,000 Black lives this year? But instead, he’s fanning the flames of the system by which they’re slaughtering each other.”

One can only wonder where and how Nugent got that number from. As an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Nugent is going after James.

Trump and James have a lengthy history of going after one another.

The 36-year-old James has yet to respond to Nugent’s claims. It will surely be interesting to see if the 17-time All-Star winds up responding to Nugent through social media.