- Ted Cruz loves that Enes Kanter Freedom mocked LeBron James for ‘bowing before the Chinese communist overlords’
- Report: LeBron James cleared to play Friday in Lakers game vs. Clippers
- Trevor Ariza’s latest step in returning from injury will get Lakers fans hyped
- Report: Frank Vogel plans to play only one of Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan moving forward for Lakers
- Alleged reasoning behind LeBron James’ cryptic tweet and why he’s frustrated revealed
- Report: LeBron James feeling ‘fine’ after COVID-19 diagnosis, has already returned 1 negative test
- LeBron James declares Bryce is going to ‘be a problem’ after stellar performance for Sierra Canyon
- LeBron James breaks his silence after testing positive for COVID-19, offers cryptic message to NBA world
- Anthony Davis ready to become the Lakers’ leader amid LeBron James’ absence: ‘I’m going to lead the team my way’
- Enes Kanter Freedom on helping LeBron James: ‘I don’t know if he’s educated enough, but I’m here to educate him’
Ted Cruz loves that Enes Kanter Freedom mocked LeBron James for ‘bowing before the Chinese communist overlords’
-
- Updated: December 3, 2021
Polarizing Texas senator Ted Cruz has been critical of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for a long time.
That criticism recently continued when Cruz commended Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter Freedom for calling out James.
Freedom has been very outspoken about his disgust with the Chinese government recently. He also called out James for his relationship with Nike. The company reportedly uses slave labor in China to produce its sneakers.
Freedom wore a pair of shoes that took multiple shots at James.
Money over Morals for the “King” 👑
Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice
They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so
Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ
— Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 18, 2021
It sounds like Cruz was a fan of Freeedom’s shoes.
Right now, the Women's Tennis Association has bigger balls than the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ywVLtdCNt9
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 2, 2021
“You have people like LeBron James defending the communist dictators who engage in murder and torture and run concentration camps, and I gotta say, Enes Kanter calling out LeBron James, I thought his shoes were hysterical with LeBron bowing before the Chinese communist overlords,” Cruz said.
James’ Lakers and Freedom’s Celtics met for a game last month, but according to both players, they didn’t interact with each other.
However, the Lakers and Celtics are set to meet again in just a few days. It’ll certainly be worth monitoring whether or not James and Freedom speak at some point during Boston’s trip to L.A.
Both the Lakers and Celtics are off to somewhat shaky starts this season. L.A. is hanging around in the Western Conference with a 12-11 record. Boston, meanwhile, has played one fewer game than the Lakers and has a 12-10 mark so far.
Both of these teams are hoping to get things rolling and challenge for the 2022 NBA title.