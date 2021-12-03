Polarizing Texas senator Ted Cruz has been critical of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for a long time.

That criticism recently continued when Cruz commended Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter Freedom for calling out James.

Freedom has been very outspoken about his disgust with the Chinese government recently. He also called out James for his relationship with Nike. The company reportedly uses slave labor in China to produce its sneakers.

Freedom wore a pair of shoes that took multiple shots at James.

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 18, 2021

It sounds like Cruz was a fan of Freeedom’s shoes.

Right now, the Women's Tennis Association has bigger balls than the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ywVLtdCNt9 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 2, 2021

“You have people like LeBron James defending the communist dictators who engage in murder and torture and run concentration camps, and I gotta say, Enes Kanter calling out LeBron James, I thought his shoes were hysterical with LeBron bowing before the Chinese communist overlords,” Cruz said.

James’ Lakers and Freedom’s Celtics met for a game last month, but according to both players, they didn’t interact with each other.

However, the Lakers and Celtics are set to meet again in just a few days. It’ll certainly be worth monitoring whether or not James and Freedom speak at some point during Boston’s trip to L.A.

Both the Lakers and Celtics are off to somewhat shaky starts this season. L.A. is hanging around in the Western Conference with a 12-11 record. Boston, meanwhile, has played one fewer game than the Lakers and has a 12-10 mark so far.

Both of these teams are hoping to get things rolling and challenge for the 2022 NBA title.