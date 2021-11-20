LeBron James reacts to Enes Kanter taking several shots at him for relationship with China

It has been a tough season so far for LeBron James, who has missed more than half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ games with injuries.

He was also recently criticized by Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter for his relationship with Nike, which reportedly uses slave labor in China to produce its sneakers.

LeBron's full quote when asked if he had any reaction to Enes Kanter's public criticism of him: pic.twitter.com/tZd0CIEmlp — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 20, 2021

James fired back at Kanter and said that the latter did address him in person when given the chance.

The Lakers got blown out by Kanter’s Celtics on Friday, 130-108. It was James’ first game back after missing about two weeks with an ab injury.

Kanter has never been afraid to speak his mind on controversial issues. He recently made another statement about China, criticizing the nation’s president Xi Jinping and calling him a “brutal dictator.”

The Turkish native has also spoken out against the president of his native country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As a result, Turkey put an extradition request for Kanter.

James played reasonably well offensively in his first game back, scoring 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

But his Lakers are now 8-9, and time is running out for them to turn things around and jumpstart their hopes of winning another NBA championship.