Enes Kanter claims LeBron James ‘literally walked right by me and did not say anything’ amidst recent beef

Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter has not shied away from criticizing Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in recent times.

James recently addressed some of Kanter’s comments, saying that the 29-year-old walked right by him on Nov. 19, when the Celtics and Lakers played against each other in Boston.

James said that no encounter took place.

LeBron's full quote when asked if he had any reaction to Enes Kanter's public criticism of him: pic.twitter.com/tZd0CIEmlp — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 20, 2021

Kanter recently gave his side of the story, claiming that it was actually James who walked past him, not the other way around.

Brown: Why haven’t you gone up to LeBron and spoken to him face to face?

Kanter: I wasn’t the one that right passed him. He was the one that literally walked right by me and did not say anything pic.twitter.com/bzJcw5HaRn — Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2021

“First of all, even my assistant coach knows that story,” said Kanter. “When, first of all, he was behind me in the tunnel, and I stopped to take a picture with one of the kids, and I wasn’t the one right past him. He was the one literally walked right by me and did not say anything.”

Kanter has been very critical of China and James recently. He also recently revealed that two NBA officials begged him to take off his shoes that read “Free Tibet” before a game this season. It’s clear that the 6-foot-10 pro is very passionate about human rights, politics and other topics.

The Lakers and Celtics will only play each other one more time during the regular season. That game is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, which is fairly soon. One can only imagine what type of reception Kanter will get from Lakers fans.

It will also be very interesting to see if any conversation between James and Kanter ends up taking place on that day.

L.A. is currently 9-9 on the season while Boston is 10-8.