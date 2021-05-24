- Suns head coach provides injury update on Chris Paul for Game 2 vs. Lakers
Suns head coach provides injury update on Chris Paul for Game 2 vs. Lakers
- Updated: May 24, 2021
Although Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul suffered a scary injury during Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers, he is expected to participate in Game 2 on Tuesday.
Suns head coach Monty Williams announced that Paul is feeling much better than he did on Sunday.
Monty Williams on Chris Paul’s shoulder: “He’s nowhere near as sore as he was yesterday, but he’s still sore.” Williams says that Paul will play Game 2, barring an unexpected setback.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 24, 2021
Paul, 36, departed Sunday’s game in the second quarter after appearing to hurt his shoulder.
However, the point guard ended up returning and helping spark a victory for the Suns. He concluded the game with seven points, eight assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes of action.
The Suns were led by All-Star Devin Booker, who gathered 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a proud 99-90 win over the defending champs.
Surely, the Suns will need Paul’s assistance as they resume their amazing season. The organization finished with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this year.
During the regular season, Paul averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 boards per game. His production and leadership elevated the team in a variety of different ways.