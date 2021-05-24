   Suns head coach provides injury update on Chris Paul for Game 2 vs. Lakers - Lakers Daily
Home / Game News / Suns head coach provides injury update on Chris Paul for Game 2 vs. Lakers

Suns head coach provides injury update on Chris Paul for Game 2 vs. Lakers

Chris Paul Lakers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Although Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul suffered a scary injury during Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers, he is expected to participate in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Suns head coach Monty Williams announced that Paul is feeling much better than he did on Sunday.

Paul, 36, departed Sunday’s game in the second quarter after appearing to hurt his shoulder.

However, the point guard ended up returning and helping spark a victory for the Suns. He concluded the game with seven points, eight assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes of action.

The Suns were led by All-Star Devin Booker, who gathered 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a proud 99-90 win over the defending champs.

Surely, the Suns will need Paul’s assistance as they resume their amazing season. The organization finished with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this year.

During the regular season, Paul averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 boards per game. His production and leadership elevated the team in a variety of different ways.