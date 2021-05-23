Video: Chris Paul leaves Game 1 against Lakers with scary injury

During the second quarter of Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, All-Star guard Chris Paul suffered a scary injury that sent him to the locker room.

Chris Paul was shaken up after this play and headed to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/qvr79pSG1J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2021

Paul, 36, has been the heart and soul of the Suns this season.

The veteran, who is in first year with the Suns, helped lead the franchise to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Paul collected 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 boards per contest this season.

Although the Suns finished the regular season with a high spot, they have a tough first-round matchup against the defending champions. Surely, they will need the services of Paul in order to tackle the Lakers.

Before he departed Sunday’s game in the second quarter, Paul gathered three points, five assists and four boards.