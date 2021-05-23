- Video: Chris Paul leaves Game 1 against Lakers with scary injury
- Anthony Davis issues a strong response to critics who say he’s soft: ‘I don’t give a f–k’
- Scary photos leaked from car crash Ben McLemore was in after Lakers victory in play-in game
- 5 reasons the Lakers will dominate Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs
- Charles Barkley says the NBA ‘ain’t got the balls to f—–g suspend’ LeBron James
- Jamal Murray appears to gloat that LeBron James will miss 10 days for violating protocols in since-deleted tweet
- Report: Major update offered on LeBron James’ availability vs. Suns after news he broke NBA protocols
- Report: LeBron James violated NBA protocols when he partied with Drake and Michael B. Jordan
- LeBron James’ emphatic one-word reaction to Ja Morant taking down Stephen Curry and Warriors
- LeBron James dubs this Lakers player the G.O.A.T.
Video: Chris Paul leaves Game 1 against Lakers with scary injury
-
- Updated: May 23, 2021
During the second quarter of Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, All-Star guard Chris Paul suffered a scary injury that sent him to the locker room.
Chris Paul was shaken up after this play and headed to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/qvr79pSG1J
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2021
Paul, 36, has been the heart and soul of the Suns this season.
The veteran, who is in first year with the Suns, helped lead the franchise to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Paul collected 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 boards per contest this season.
Although the Suns finished the regular season with a high spot, they have a tough first-round matchup against the defending champions. Surely, they will need the services of Paul in order to tackle the Lakers.
Before he departed Sunday’s game in the second quarter, Paul gathered three points, five assists and four boards.