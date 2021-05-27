Report: Suns make huge decision on Chris Paul’s status for Game 3 vs. Lakers

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is set to participate in Game 3 of the team’s first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Chris Paul is a a go for tonight’s Game 3 vs the Lakers he is not a game-time decision. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) May 27, 2021

Paul, 36, suffered a shoulder injury during Game 1 on Sunday.

While the veteran stayed in the game and played 36 minutes, he finished the contest with just seven points, eight assists and four rebounds in the win.

On Tuesday, Paul’s performance against the Lakers in Game 2 wasn’t much better. The All-Star gathered six points, five assists and three boards in a mere 23 minutes of action. The Suns lost Game 2 by a score of 109-102 at home.

Now, the series shifts to Los Angeles as champions LeBron James and Anthony Davis look to defend home court. During Tuesday’s victory, Davis put up a monster 34 points, 10 boards and seven assists.

Certainly, the Suns will need Paul closest to his prime to help knock off the Lakers. Paul averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 boards per contest during the regular season.