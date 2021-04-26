ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis’ calf injury is similar to the one Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant suffered in 2019 with the Golden State Warriors.

"Nets. AD & that calf is eerily similar to what happened to KD in 2019. KD is gonna be ready" – @stephenasmith#NBA #NBATwitter #TheJump #BrooklynTogether https://t.co/TFmsV5dUDB — The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) April 26, 2021

Davis, 28, was out for two months after suffering a calf injury prior to the 2021 All-Star break.

The champion returned against the Dallas Mavericks last week. The team is slowly ramping up his production.

Still, Davis has showed rust in his first two games back from the injury. In two games against the Mavericks, the All-Star put up a combined 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

In addition, the Lakers lost both games to the Mavericks. The defending champs hold a 35-25 record and are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

While the Lakers are slowly slipping in the standings, they’re reportedly supposed to get back four-time MVP LeBron James in the near future.

As for Durant, he has strongly bounced back from a string of injuries in recent years. The veteran is putting up 27.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Nets this season.