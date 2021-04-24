   Frank Vogel provides game-changing update on Lakers superstar Anthony Davis - Lakers Daily
Anthony Davis Lakers Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced that superstar Anthony Davis will start ramping up his minutes.

Davis, 28, experienced a calf injury before the 2021 All-Star break.

The veteran missed a couple of months due to the scary injury. As a matter of fact, he initially was worried that he tore his Achilles.

On Thursday, Davis made his much-awaited return to the floor against the Dallas Mavericks. The big man put up four points on 2-of-10 shooting field from the floor in 16 minutes.

While the Lakers lost to the Mavericks by a score of 115-110 on Thursday, they were delighted that Davis did not suffer any setbacks. As a result, the team is comfortably increasing his minutes restriction.

The 2020 champion is putting up 21.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.