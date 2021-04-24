- Frank Vogel provides game-changing update on Lakers superstar Anthony Davis
Frank Vogel provides game-changing update on Lakers superstar Anthony Davis
- Updated: April 24, 2021
On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced that superstar Anthony Davis will start ramping up his minutes.
Anthony Davis’ minutes restriction will be increased to 25 tonight, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. Plan is for him to be available to finish game.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 24, 2021
Davis, 28, experienced a calf injury before the 2021 All-Star break.
The veteran missed a couple of months due to the scary injury. As a matter of fact, he initially was worried that he tore his Achilles.
On Thursday, Davis made his much-awaited return to the floor against the Dallas Mavericks. The big man put up four points on 2-of-10 shooting field from the floor in 16 minutes.
While the Lakers lost to the Mavericks by a score of 115-110 on Thursday, they were delighted that Davis did not suffer any setbacks. As a result, the team is comfortably increasing his minutes restriction.
The 2020 champion is putting up 21.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.