It appears Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could return back to action as early as next week.

“You’ll see Anthony Davis still be on that 15-minute restriction in his second game back tonight but that’ll start ramping up as we get closer to LeBron James’ return, which could be as soon as the following week,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday.

James, 36, injured his ankle against the Atlanta Hawks over a month ago.

The veteran has missed numerous games because of the injury. James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game this season.

Of course, some of James’ time out coalesced with the Davis’ absence as well. However, Davis made his return to the floor on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.

While the Lakers were without both All-Stars at the same time, they managed to keep their record in good shape. The team holds a 35-24 record and is the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.