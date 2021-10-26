‘Squid Game’ creator fires back at LeBron James’ criticism of the show’s ending

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was recently heard talking with Anthony Davis about the ending of “Squid Game,” a popular TV show.

James was heard explaining that he didn’t like the ending to the show.

The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, recently responded to James’ comments.

“Have you seen ‘Space Jam 2?’ LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants,” Hwang told Stuart Jeffries of The Guardian. “I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

James’ opinion might carry a lot of weight in some circles, but it certainly seems like Hwang is happy with his show regardless of what the 17-time All-Star thinks of the ending.

As Hwang alluded to, James is familiar with the television and film industry. The superstar has his own production company, which has completed several major projects.

Of course, James’ most well-known film project is “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The movie came out earlier this year and has gotten a lot of attention.

On the hardwood, James’ Lakers are 1-2 on the young season and will look to get their second victory of the 2021-22 campaign on Tuesday.