Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is more than just a basketball player.

The 17-time All-Star has done a lot off the court throughout his life, including creating a production company known as SpringHill Company.

The company recently added some major investors, and James took to Twitter to express his excitement about the news.

The diversity and empowerment of our team is what we’re all about!! I love every 141 souls of creators we have in 🏡 at @TheSpringHillCo! I beyond proud to lead you guys everyday. Oh by the way @mavcarter you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! A BEAST. CEO 1 https://t.co/y2cIrK45il — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 14, 2021

SpringHill certainly seems to be doing well. The company has produced several TV and film projects that gained major attention.

James clearly has a lot on his plate right now, but it seems like he has a lot to be excited about.

With the 2021-22 NBA season approaching, the 36-year-old is looking to lead the Lakers to another NBA championship. Although the team has had a rocky preseason, fans are still expecting an exciting year.

James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game last season. In the 2021-22 campaign, he’ll look to prove that he’s still one of the top players in the league.