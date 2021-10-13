Video: Media members lose it as LeBron James and Anthony Davis discuss ending to ‘Squid Game’

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis discussed “Squid Game” in front of the media.

Members of the media attempted to pitch in their thoughts as the champions conversed about the ending of the Netflix hit show.

🚨🚨🚨spoiler alert🚨🚨🚨 LeBron and AD discuss their thoughts on Squid Game and I briefly lose my professionalism pic.twitter.com/HWP1tHi8oK — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 13, 2021

While James and Davis were in a jovial mood talking about the show, their Lakers’ squad on the floor did not have much to be happy about.

On Tuesday, the Lakers experienced their first sample with James, Davis and Russell Westbrook all in action together. However, they got dismantled by the Warriors, 111-99.

James, 36, gathered 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Davis put up 20 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

The Lakers are winless through five contest this preseason. The team’s final game of the preseason is on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings.