Skip Bayless destroys Lakers backcourt of ‘Westbrick and LeBrick’: ‘LeBron’s Lakers just got worse’

After the Los Angeles Lakers completed their blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook on Thursday, sports commentator Skip Bayless stated that Westbrook’s addition to the Lakers would flop, while also taking more verbal shots at LeBron James.

Now the Lakers have a backcourt of Westbrick and LeBrick, a nightly air ball display. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 30, 2021

LeBron's Lakers just got worse. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 30, 2021

Bayless’ mention of Westbrook playing with Kevin Durant references the two players’ time as teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James offered an enthusiastic endorsement of the deal. Those comments no doubt struck a nerve with Bayless, who’s built his brand with frequent criticisms of the veteran superstar.

That history of one-sided complaints is why James is likely to be apathetic toward the remarks, though he may use them as a motivational tool during the 2021-22 season.