- Skip Bayless destroys Lakers backcourt of ‘Westbrick and LeBrick’: ‘LeBron’s Lakers just got worse’
- Russell Westbrook celebrates trade to Lakers with 2 blunt statements
- Report: Buddy Hield, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell were ‘blindsided’ when Kings and Lakers trade fell through
- Report: Austin Reaves turned down the ability to get drafted in order to sign with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent
- Kyle Kuzma thanks Lakers fans on Instagram amidst inclusion in trade for Russell Westbrook
- DeMar DeRozan held talks with LeBron James to join the Lakers before Russell Westbrook deal eliminated that option
- Montrezl Harrell aggressively breaks silence following news of Lakers trade
- Report: Carmelo Anthony and Rudy Gay ‘loudest names’ linked to Lakers
- Lakers become 2022 NBA title favorites after agreeing to trade for Russell Westbrook
- Report: There was a ‘strong level of disagreement’ within Lakers organization on trading for Russell Westbrook
Skip Bayless destroys Lakers backcourt of ‘Westbrick and LeBrick’: ‘LeBron’s Lakers just got worse’
-
- Updated: July 30, 2021
After the Los Angeles Lakers completed their blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook on Thursday, sports commentator Skip Bayless stated that Westbrook’s addition to the Lakers would flop, while also taking more verbal shots at LeBron James.
Now the Lakers have a backcourt of Westbrick and LeBrick, a nightly air ball display.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 30, 2021
LeBron's Lakers just got worse.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 30, 2021
NO, LEBRON! pic.twitter.com/OedQ4BoCPY
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 30, 2021
Bayless’ mention of Westbrook playing with Kevin Durant references the two players’ time as teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
James offered an enthusiastic endorsement of the deal. Those comments no doubt struck a nerve with Bayless, who’s built his brand with frequent criticisms of the veteran superstar.
That history of one-sided complaints is why James is likely to be apathetic toward the remarks, though he may use them as a motivational tool during the 2021-22 season.