A few days ago, after a monster performance in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had an awkward postgame exchange with TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal.

Now, an artist has photoshopped an image of Mitchell dunking on O’Neal, and the Lakers legend is not happy with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cal So Scoped (@calsoscoped)

Despite Mitchell scoring 36 points in the victory, the “Inside the NBA” crew on TNT opined that he is not a true superstar because he doesn’t excel at any other facets of the game other than scoring.

Even if O’Neal may not fully appreciate Mitchell’s game, the fact is that the Jazz guard is having a strong year. He’s averaging 24.3 points a game, and his team has one of the best records in the NBA.

Besides, the Jazz player that O’Neal seems to save his greatest venom for is All-Star center Rudy Gobert.