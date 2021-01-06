- Shaquille O’Neal continues to slander Rudy Gobert with latest social media jab
Shaquille O’Neal continues to slander Rudy Gobert with latest social media jab
- Updated: January 6, 2021
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal is having a blast throwing shots at Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert.
Shaq is having a field day with the Gobert slander 😂 pic.twitter.com/9EfmfdiRUD
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 6, 2021
O’Neal, 48, randomly picked on Gobert over the weekend because the four-time champion believes the international standout is significantly overpaid.
After all, Gobert’s recent five-year, $205 million contract extension with the Jazz was the largest deal for a center in NBA history. On the new season, the 28-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
Clearly, O’Neal doesn’t believe Gobert is on the same level as him.
Yet, the Jazz big man took the high road when responding to O’Neal’s tirade of shots. It will interesting to see how much longer Gobert can keep up the kindness.