- Updated: January 4, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal continued his barrage of shots at Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert by noting that he’d dominate the international standout in three quarters.
Shaq says he would’ve dropped 45 & 16 on Rudy Gobert in 3 quarters pic.twitter.com/5fGc98Aqvw
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 4, 2021
O’Neal, 48, is one of the best centers in NBA history.
However, Gobert was recently awarded with the largest deal for a center in NBA history. The Jazz inked him to a five-year, $205 million contract extension before the season started.
The French tower has career averages of 11.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He’s earned the Defensive Player of the Year award twice throughout his career.
Yet, Gobert’s achievements doesn’t come close to touching O’Neal’s.
The 2000 MVP collected 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game during his career in the NBA. The 15-time All-Star led the league in scoring in twice.
Best of all, O’Neal captured four championships. He was named NBA Finals MVP three times with the Lakers.