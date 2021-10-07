Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is receiving great reviews from scouts because of his defensive potential.

Nunn is a player that could potentially step up for the Lakers with Trevor Ariza sidelined for at least two months due to an ankle injury.

“Scouts have agreed with [Frank] Vogel on [Kent] Bazemore — he’s probably the most equipped to take on the challenge of one of the NBA’s top wings,” the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike wrote. “Another name, though, that’s come up is Kendrick Nunn. Scouts love his toughness and think he could be a factor on that side of the ball, too.”

Nunn signed with the Lakers this past offseason and could be the team’s top option to back up Russell Westbrook at point guard.

Nunn, who spent the last two seasons with the Miami Heat, accumulated 0.9 steals per game last season and posted a -0.3 defensive box plus/minus.

The Lakers, who lost key defenders like Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the offseason, certainly would like Nunn to become one of the team’s most trusted defenders.

Nunn averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc for the Heat last season.

He and Bazemore both could have expanded roles for the Lakers to start the 2021-22 season.