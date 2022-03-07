   Russell Westbrook’s wife sends emotional message to haters who have directed ‘death wishes’ at her family - Lakers Daily
Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina unleashed anger at critics of her husband with a series of tweets on Monday.

Nina Westbrook’s tweets refer to harassment and apparent death threats directed at her husband and family. In some instances, the vitriol of disgruntled fans has been aimed in her direction.

When Russell Westbrook was traded to the Lakers during the offseason, the move was expected by many to provide a major boost to the championship hopes of the team.

Instead, the Lakers have struggled all season long. Part of those woes can be attributed to injuries suffered by key players. Additionally, Russell Westbrook has had issues throughout the season in his efforts to establish chemistry with his teammates.

The result of all this turmoil is that instead of challenging for the top record in the Western Conference, the Lakers have a record of 28-35. That mark has them in danger of not even reaching the postseason.

Russell Westbrook’s problems with the Lakers led to rumors of the team possibly trading him before the trade deadline. In addition, a report indicated that L.A.’s coaching staff wanted to see him dealt.

Any efforts that might have been pursued to trade Russell Westbrook didn’t materialize before last month’s trade deadline. Reportedly, the team will once again look at a potential deal after the season.

For now, Nina Westbrook is doing what any wife would do to support her husband. Regardless of how the NBA season has gone, she is making a very reasonable request in asking that her husband’s critics find a way to express themselves other than delivering obscene comments or death threats.