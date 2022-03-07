Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina unleashed anger at critics of her husband with a series of tweets on Monday.

NAME CALLING or STEREOTYPING: Giving a person or an idea a bad label by using an easy to remember pejorative name. This is used to make us reject and condemn a person or idea without examining what the label really means. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

Criticism Crit·i·cism

/ˈkridəˌsizəm/ noun

the expression of disapproval of someone or something based on perceived faults or mistakes. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

It’s very important to understand the difference between name calling and “telling one’s truth.” It’s even more important when you have a platform and a network to share your “truths” with millions of people. It requires a certain level of responsibility. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

If you are a public figure, you have to be responsible for the type of example you set. Unfortunately, you must keep in mind the consequences of your behavior. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

When I’m being harassed on a daily basis over basketball games, and I’m having obscenity’s and death wishes for me and my family sent my way because you’re expressing your “truth”, it’s hard for me to get on board with that. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

My career is focused around encouraging and supporting others in living in their truth, finding their voice, and finding their peace. This is actually what I’m doing. My behavior aligns with someone who is speaking their truth. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

I don’t do the things that I do to receive attention, to get clicks, or for show. This is not a game to me. Basketball is a game. This is my life, my children’s lives, and my families life. Shaming anyone for any reason is never the answer. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

As far as my husband goes, he is his own person. I don’t need to defend him. I love and support him through all of the unwarranted hate and negativity that he receives. I speak up and share my experience and knowledge for those who do not have a voice. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

My hope is that the amazing and talented players that come after him don’t have to be subjected to this type of shaming, name-calling, and public scrutiny for playing the game that they love. xx — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

Nina Westbrook’s tweets refer to harassment and apparent death threats directed at her husband and family. In some instances, the vitriol of disgruntled fans has been aimed in her direction.

When Russell Westbrook was traded to the Lakers during the offseason, the move was expected by many to provide a major boost to the championship hopes of the team.

Instead, the Lakers have struggled all season long. Part of those woes can be attributed to injuries suffered by key players. Additionally, Russell Westbrook has had issues throughout the season in his efforts to establish chemistry with his teammates.

The result of all this turmoil is that instead of challenging for the top record in the Western Conference, the Lakers have a record of 28-35. That mark has them in danger of not even reaching the postseason.

Russell Westbrook’s problems with the Lakers led to rumors of the team possibly trading him before the trade deadline. In addition, a report indicated that L.A.’s coaching staff wanted to see him dealt.

Any efforts that might have been pursued to trade Russell Westbrook didn’t materialize before last month’s trade deadline. Reportedly, the team will once again look at a potential deal after the season.

For now, Nina Westbrook is doing what any wife would do to support her husband. Regardless of how the NBA season has gone, she is making a very reasonable request in asking that her husband’s critics find a way to express themselves other than delivering obscene comments or death threats.