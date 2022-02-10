The Los Angeles Lakers failed to get a deal done prior to the passing of the trade deadline of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Lakers fans are, understandably, quite disappointed as the Lakers have not looked like a playoff team throughout the season.

As it turns out, fans are going to be a lot more disappointed given the recent report that the Lakers were working on a monster deal that would have sent Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a future first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for John Wall and Christian Wood.

According to Windhorst, there potentially was a deal discussed with the Rockets involving Westbrook, THT and a 2027 first for John Wall and Christian Wood pic.twitter.com/iLp2xYfa9u — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) February 10, 2022

The Westbrook project in Los Angeles has been an unmitigated disaster. While he is putting up solid numbers on paper, averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, he simply has not gelled well with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Wall coming in to fill replace Westbrook as the starting point guard in the lineup would have been a risk, but it could have worked out well for the Lakers.

As for Wood, he would have been a pretty incredible addition for the Lakers. Wood is a very talented young center and would have helped Davis tremendously in the frontcourt. He’s averaging 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season.

He also would have also helped stretch the floor, as he is one of the best shooting big men in the league. He’s averaging 37.4 percent from beyond the arc on 5.0 attempts per game this season.

This trade would have sent shock waves through the entire NBA, but it clearly was not meant to be. Now, the Lakers will hope to be major players in the upcoming buyout market to try to add some veteran talent and get back into the playoff chase in the Western Conference.