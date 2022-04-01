Russell Westbrook reveals what’s changed for him lately amid his impressive stretch of play

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has really turned things on as of late, and he’s playing some of his best basketball as the Lakers try to make a push for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Westbrook revealed to NBA insider Chris Haynes what has changed for him lately.

“Just being in better position on the floor and just turning the page on whatever happened,” Westbrook said. “It’s about finding a way to be effective. It’s still a little bit difficult at times, but I’m just trying to play the best way I know how to play regardless of the situation. Just trying to continue competing.”

Over his last seven games, Westbrook is averaging 22.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive 52.1 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

It certainly seems like he’s turning a corner, as his recent numbers are far more impressive than his overall numbers for the season.

This season, Westbrook is averaging 18.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and just 29.2 percent from deep.

Even though Westbrook has been playing well, the Lakers have not found success in the win column over their last seven games. Los Angeles is just 2-5 during Westbrook’s solid stretch and has lost four straight games heading into Friday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers are currently the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference, and they will need to win some games down the stretch of the 2021-22 regular season to earn a play-in spot.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis both nearing returns to the court, it will be important for Westbrook to continue playing at a high level for the Lakers to make a run.