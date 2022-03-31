- Report: Anthony Davis plans to return Friday for Lakers vs. Pelicans
- Report: Lakers provide optimistic updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Friday’s game vs. Pelicans
- Report: Some insiders think LeBron James’ son Bryce could end up being a better player than Bronny
- Brian Windhorst says LeBron James usually ‘wears his team’ out in 4 years and causes ‘organizational fatigue’
- Tyronn Lue discloses what makes Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James ‘all the same’
- Report: LeBron James expected to miss Thursday’s game vs. Jazz while Anthony Davis could return this weekend
- Brian Windhorst on the Lakers possibly trading Anthony Davis: ‘I think it’ll be something that’s discussed’
- Damian Lillard comes to Russell Westbrook’s defense, says the Lakers guard’s ‘career and legacy is undeniable’
- Here’s where LeBron James ranks in the MVP race according to 100 media members around the NBA
- LeBron James’ and Anthony Davis’ statuses for critical game vs. Dallas Mavericks
Report: Anthony Davis plans to return Friday for Lakers vs. Pelicans
-
- Updated: March 31, 2022
A new update on Anthony Davis’ status has been announced.
According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers star plans to play on Friday.
Lakers star Anthony Davis plans to return Friday vs. the Pelicans, barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 14 due to mid-foot sprain. Big Lakers-Pelicans game with Play-In ramifications.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022
Every game matters at this point in the season for the Lakers. They are still fighting for their postseason lives and trying to earn a spot in the play-in tournament.
Having Davis back will absolutely help them in that pursuit.
Davis has been out since the middle of February due to a foot injury. He may be somewhat rusty in Friday’s game, but it will still be great to have him back on the floor.
This season, Davis is averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He’s only played in 37 games in the 2021-22 campaign. If all goes according to plan, Friday’s matchup will be his 38th of the season.