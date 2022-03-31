Report: Anthony Davis plans to return Friday for Lakers vs. Pelicans

A new update on Anthony Davis’ status has been announced.

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers star plans to play on Friday.

Lakers star Anthony Davis plans to return Friday vs. the Pelicans, barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 14 due to mid-foot sprain. Big Lakers-Pelicans game with Play-In ramifications. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

Every game matters at this point in the season for the Lakers. They are still fighting for their postseason lives and trying to earn a spot in the play-in tournament.

Having Davis back will absolutely help them in that pursuit.

Davis has been out since the middle of February due to a foot injury. He may be somewhat rusty in Friday’s game, but it will still be great to have him back on the floor.

This season, Davis is averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He’s only played in 37 games in the 2021-22 campaign. If all goes according to plan, Friday’s matchup will be his 38th of the season.