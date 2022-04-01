- Report: LeBron James plans to play Friday vs. Pelicans
Report: LeBron James plans to play Friday vs. Pelicans
- Updated: March 31, 2022
With the Los Angeles Lakers on the verge of total disaster, it looks like they will probably get some major reinforcements back soon.
LeBron James reportedly has a good chance of returning tomorrow when L.A. hosts the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Lakers' LeBron James plans to play Friday at home against New Orleans if his left ankle holds up in pregame testing, league sources say.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 1, 2022
James has been dealing with a sprained ankle since he sustained it in Sunday’s contest, which also came against the Pelicans.
As a result, he missed the Lakers’ lopsided loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, as well as Thursday’s tilt versus the Utah Jazz.
The Purple and Gold entered the Jazz contest in 10th place in the Western Conference. The San Antonio Spurs sit just half a game behind L.A. in the 11th spot.
Friday’s game against the Pelicans will be pivotal, to say the least. At this point, L.A. will probably have to win a majority of its remaining games to sew up a spot in the play-in tournament.
The Lakers have six games left after playing the Jazz, and all but one of them will be against playoff teams.
The other piece of good news for Los Angeles is that Anthony Davis also has a good chance of suiting up for the first time since mid-February when he injured his foot.
His return will not only be a boon for the team offensively but even more so defensively and on the boards.
Defense has been the Lakers’ biggest weakness since the All-Star break, as they have had major problems holding opposing teams under 110 points.