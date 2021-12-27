Russell Westbrook claps back at those constantly telling him how he should be playing on Lakers

Russell Westbrook’s most recent performance for the Los Angeles Lakers was a brutal one. He went 4-for-20 from the field in a Lakers loss.

Many folks have grown frustrated with the 33-year-old’s impact on the Lakers this season, as a good chunk of the fan base feels that his playing style isn’t a good fit for the team.

However, it sounds like Westbrook isn’t interested in talking about “what everybody else wants” him to do regarding his playing style.

Westbrook on whether he should be in attack mode or look to find the open man- "I'm over the whole situation of what everybody else wants me to be doing and what they think I should do". — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) December 27, 2021

Westbrook has certainly had some good performances in a Lakers uniform, but overall, it would be hard to call his stint with L.A. a success so far. He leads the league in turnovers, isn’t a great shooter and remains an odd fit when he’s sharing the floor with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Moreover, the Lakers are just 16-18 so far this season, and it seems like something is going to have to change in order for the team to turn things around. While the squad would make the play-in if the season were to end today, few people would likely feel good about L.A.’s chances at making a run.

There has been some speculation about whether or not Westbrook will find himself wearing a Lakers uniform when the season ends.

Of course, the Lakers would prefer to see their Big 3 start to figure things out and play cohesively as a unit, but with Anthony Davis on the shelf, it’s going to be a while before the trio even gets a chance to work on its woes.