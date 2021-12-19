Report: Lakers release concerning MRI results and timetable to return for Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain after going down in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

An MRI revealed a MCL sprain for Anthony Davis, the Lakers announced. He will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks, the team says. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 18, 2021

The Lakers lost to the Timberwolves 110-92, ending a three-game win streak. Davis struggled on his way back to the locker room before collapsing.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for Los Angeles this season. Davis has missed three games so far this season for the Lakers.

The team has dealt with a number of injury and illness issues this season. Six Lakers players have entered the league’s health and safety protocols recently.

Los Angeles is 16-14 this season and will face the Chicago Bulls on the road on Sunday. The Lakers will return home to play against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.