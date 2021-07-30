- Russell Westbrook celebrates trade to Lakers with 2 blunt statements
Russell Westbrook celebrates trade to Lakers with 2 blunt statements
- Updated: July 30, 2021
On Friday, Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook welcomed himself to the Purple and Gold with an epic social media post.
HomeTeam.
WHYNOT? pic.twitter.com/6VCectkUnH
— Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) July 30, 2021
On Thursday, the Lakers pulled off a massive trade to acquire the former MVP.
The 2020 champs shipped Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft for Westbrook and a couple future-second round picks.
Westbrook, 32, dedicated a heartfelt post to Wizards fans on Thursday night. He played in Washington for just one year. The veteran averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game last season for the Wizards.
In Westbrook, the Lakers get one of the most elite guards in the association. Westbrook has averaged a triple-double numerous times over the course of his career.
In addition, the Lakers now have a powerful Big 3 with Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The 36-year-old celebrated the emergence of the trio with a hyped post of his own after the trade materialized.