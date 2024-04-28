Lakers News

Dwight Howard implies LeBron James is 3 wins away from becoming the G.O.A.T.

Orel Dizon
Orel Dizon
3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Any discussion about the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) in the NBA should involve Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, given all the accolades he has racked up and will continue to attain as long as he continues playing.

Many people still have him behind Michael Jordan, but Dwight Howard believes James has an opportunity to build a better case for the distinction if he helps the Lakers become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit.

It also seems Howard is cheering for his former team to complete the comeback.

Los Angeles dug itself a huge hole by letting the first three meetings of its first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets slip from its grasp. The Lakers had a cushion of at least 10 points in the first half of each of those contests, only to come out flat after halftime and allow the Nuggets to rally for comeback victories.

In those losses, they could have used additional help inside the paint to cover Nikola Jokic. Howard even believes he could have helped the Purple and Gold in that regard.

On Saturday, the Lakers snapped their lengthy losing streak against the Nuggets and proved they’re capable of holding onto a big lead until the final buzzer. In addition, they also demonstrated that it might be too soon to write the team off, which is what former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson did by saying the league should have just canceled Game 4 of the series.

Los Angeles continues to face an uphill climb, simply because it is matched up against the defending champion that has three more opportunities to eliminate the Lakers.

Fortunately, their 119-108 victory in Game 4 has them facing a 3-1 deficit, which James already has experience overcoming. He and the Cleveland Cavaliers fell to 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals before they rallied to defeat the Warriors and clinch their first title in franchise history.

That feat is often discussed to this day. Imagine then if the four-time MVP becomes part of a squad that erases a 3-0 series lead. Such an achievement could have more folks joining the James train in the G.O.A.T. debate.

By Orel Dizon
Orel is excited about the prospect of “Showtime Lakers” making a comeback, thanks to the presence of the King and the arrival of the Brow.

