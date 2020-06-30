Rob Pelinka Offers Huge Update Regarding Status of Dwight Howard’s Return

While it is already known that Avery Bradley will not be joining the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA’s bubble next month, the status of big man Dwight Howard is still up in the air.

Various reports in recent weeks have pointed to Howard joining his team to Orlando, Fla., but that is not yet a guarantee.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka recently updated fans on Howard’s status, offering a very understandable reason why the eight-time All-Star has yet to make his final decision.

Rob Pelinka says Dwight Howard is another player with an “extenuating circumstance” – beyond Avery Bradley – after the mother of one of his children passed away recently. The team continues to stay in touch with him and is hopeful he will be with them in Orlando — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 30, 2020

The mother of Howard’s child tragically passed away earlier this year from an epileptic seizure.

Throughout the 2019-20 season, Howard has served as a valuable role player for Los Angeles.

Earlier in his career, he was a star that was heavily concerned with personal accolades and stats. However, this season, he has shown an ability to swallow his pride and put the success of his team above personal notoriety.

So far this season, he’s averaged 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Surely, he would be a great asset for the Lakers once the season resumes.

However, if he does end up deciding to stay home with his young son, fans would surely understand.