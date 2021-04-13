On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers earned perhaps their most impressive win of the season with a 126-101 trashing of the Brooklyn Nets.

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson, however, feels that nothing can really be taken away from the victory.

The Lakers were extremely shorthanded against Brooklyn, as they were without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and multiple role players.

However, they opened up a huge lead in the third quarter, even after starting point guard Dennis Schroder was ejected along with Nets star Kyrie Irving.

The Lakers may be slowly but surely getting healthy again. Kuzma and center Marc Gasol returned for the team’s contest against the New York Knicks on Monday, and Davis may be nearing a return.

Meanwhile, James is reportedly expected to miss a few more weeks due to his high ankle sprain.