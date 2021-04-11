- Video: Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder get ejected from Lakers-Nets game
Video: Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder get ejected from Lakers-Nets game
- Updated: April 11, 2021
Saturday’s contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets took a strange turn when both Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were ejected in the third quarter.
Well this is a turn – Kyrie Irving AND Dennis Schroder both thrown out of the game, the first career ejections for both players.
— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 11, 2021
Kyrie and Schroder both get ejected after jawing at each other 😳 pic.twitter.com/cunLa6QOQs
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2021
View this post on Instagram
The ejections occurred when both point guards started jawing off at each other.
The game already had a peculiar feel, as the already shorthanded Lakers took a sizable early lead and maintained an advantage for almost the entire first half.
L.A. is not only without superstars LeBron James (high ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (calf strain), but also forward Kyle Kuzma (calf strain) and Marc Gasol (hamstring).
Behind Andre Drummond, the Lakers were able to retain a lead early in the third quarter.
If they end up beating the mighty Nets, it will be a mini miracle, as L.A. is currently in fifth place in the Western Conference and needs wins in the worst way to prevent falling further.