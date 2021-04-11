Superstar big man Anthony Davis seems to be nearing a return to the hardwood for the Los Angeles Lakers, and it could come within days.

Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated by team doctors on Thursday when the Lakers return to L.A. and could return to play in the next 7-10 days, reports @wojespn on @NBACountdown — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 11, 2021

His return can’t come a moment too soon, as the Lakers have been struggling without him and LeBron James, especially on the offensive end.

Davis’ numbers this season are somewhat down from his career norms, but he is still a tremendous weapon for the Purple and Gold who will give the team a huge shot in the arm when he returns.

The Lakers are currently on a seven-game road trip, and they will return to Southern California next week.

Their first game back home will be on Thursday, April 15 against the Boston Celtics. It will also happen to be the first time fans will be allowed to attend a Lakers game at Staples Center since the novel coronavirus pandemic reached critical mass last March.