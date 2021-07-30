Report: Wizards could target Nets guard after acquiring Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell

On Thursday, the Washington Wizards agreed to send star guard Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Reportedly, the Wizards may end up flipping a combination of those players to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Kuzma & Harrell are viewed by Washington as assets to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie from Brooklyn. https://t.co/27EXqIFoRF — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) July 29, 2021

In Washington, Dinwiddie would be able to have a featured role next to superstar guard Bradley Beal. Last season, Dinwiddie only appeared in three games due to injury. During the 2019-20 season, the 28-year-old averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Adding Kuzma and Harrell to a team that already boasts Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden would certainly be interesting. Kuzma would give them even more firepower, while Harrell would give them depth and rebounding.

At the same time, Caldwell-Pope, if he is involved in a potential deal, would give Brooklyn some solid 3-point shooting, which is already one of its strengths.

After the Lakers lost in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns, Kuzma was reportedly ready to move on from the organization. Playing on a loaded team such as the Nets, however, may be a questionable fit for him.

If Westbrook meshes well in Los Angeles and the Lakers return to the NBA Finals next summer, a championship matchup with the Nets could be interesting with Kuzma and possibly Caldwell-Pope looking to defeat their former team.