Report: Spencer Dinwiddie interested in joining Lakers

According to a recent report, guard Spencer Dinwiddie is interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

“Guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who starred at Woodland Hills Taft High and California, declined his player option for $12.3 million with Brooklyn to become an unrestricted free agent,” wrote Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. “Dinwiddie, who missed most of last season because of an ACL injury, has interest in joining the Lakers.”

Dinwiddie would be a massive addition for the Lakers. He is coming off of a lost 2020-21 season due to injury, but the last time he played a legitimate campaign, he showed that he is capable of producing at a high level.

Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game during the 2019-20 season. He made 41.5 percent of his shots from the field and 30.8 percent of his shots from 3-point land. The 25-year-old has experience playing at both the point guard and shooting guard positions.

Dinwiddie will likely seek an attractive contract figure in free agency, and with the Lakers reportedly garnering interest from a handful of players, the team is going to have to pick its battles.

The consensus seems to be that adding a playmaker is the top priority for Los Angeles.

The Lakers have an intimidating core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the two stars can’t do it alone. The Lakers will look to add some complementary pieces this offseason.