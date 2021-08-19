Video: Russell Westbrook delivers savage NSFW statement to those calling Lakers old

New Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook offered a blunt warning to critics who believe that the team is too old to capture an NBA title.

Westbrook, who turns 33 in November, responded to the fact that he would be considered one of the younger players on the team and delivered a profane response.

“We got a team full of nice experienced vets that’s going to kick these young motherf***ing asses.” – Russell Westbrook on people calling the Lakers an old team 👀 pic.twitter.com/AJi2K1DGzG — Hoopsview (@hoopsview) August 19, 2021

The Lakers will certainly offer a veteran presence during the 2021-22 season, though it’s an exaggerated viewpoint to suggest that the players’ ages might be a drawback.

While LeBron James will turn 37 in December, he’ll once again be joined by 28-year-old Anthony Davis. That duo helped lead the Lakers to their first NBA title to a decade in 2020, while injuries to both players clearly served as reasons why they didn’t repeat as champions.

Adding Westbrook to that tandem of James and Davis, while also bolstering the depth of the team with seasoned veterans, is something that many successful franchises have done in all sports.

Critics may end up being right or the Lakers’ window to maintain their current level of success may depend on how long that veteran squad can keep producing. However, with each additional shot taken at the Lakers, their collective motivation to prove detractors wrong only grows.