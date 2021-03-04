Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell got called for a technical foul for yelling “and-1” during the second quarter of the Lakers’ 123-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

After the game, the veteran delivered a powerful denunciation about the officiating, including some pointed words at referee Jenna Schroeder.

Montrezl thinks the female ref is too sensitive for giving him a tech for yelling “And-1” pic.twitter.com/Xn6r3yQ3AV — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 4, 2021

“What I said was ‘and-1′” Harrell said. “No cursing, no profanity, none of that. And she turned around and gave me a tech because she was in her feelings, because she felt like I was too loud with her or I belittled her when we were talking. Like, you can’t bring that into the game. I don’t care who it is; I don’t care what the situation is.”

Harrell, 27, is one of the passionate players in the NBA.

The bellicose big man is not afraid to talk trash, wrestle on defense and get chippy. However, his vocal celebration appeared to be too much for Schroeder to handle on Wednesday night.

The center collected a monster 26 points and 12 rebounds in the Lakers’ loss.

The team was without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis against the Kings. Davis has been out for several weeks due to calf and Achilles issues.

Harrell, who is in his first stint with the Lakers, is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season. He’s played in all 37 games for the Lakers this year.

The Lakers, who have lost seven out of their last 10 games, hold a 24-13 record this season.