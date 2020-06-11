Alex Caruso Has Emphatic Reaction to New Petition Aimed at Abolishing Ku Klux Klan

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests across the nation, there have been calls from many for the abolishment of the Ku Klux Klan.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso questioned why there even has to be a push from the public in order to get rid of the infamous group.

WHY DOES THERE HAVE TO BE A PETITION FOR THIS TO HAPPEN https://t.co/WzEOCpF69T — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) June 10, 2020

The K.K.K. has existed in one form or the other since 1865, when slavery was abolished in the United States.

It’s been responsible for stoking the modern white supremacist movement, and its members have been responsible for numerous violent incidents, some of which have caused death.

Still, the K.K.K. has never been officially declared as a terrorist organization. Instead, it’s currently classified as a domestic extremist group.

In just a matter of days, hundreds of thousands of signatures have been collected in order to designate the K.K.K. as a terrorist organization.

Caruso is far from the only Laker player who has taken a stand in favor of social justice.

LeBron James has become well-known for being outspoken against racism, even well before Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.