Report: DeMar DeRozan could be interested in ‘returning home’ to join Lakers at discounted price

DeMar DeRozan is reportedly interested in signing with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. Moreover, it appears he may be willing to accept less money to do so.

“DeRozan, who starred at Compton High [School] and USC (University of Southern California), has interest in returning home to play for the Lakers, even if it is for less than the $27.7 million he earned last season in San Antonio, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter,” wrote Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Toronto Raptors before spending the last three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

DeRozan is still a productive NBA player despite being over 30 years old. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. He has never been much of a 3-point shooter, however.

At 6-foot-6, DeRozan is capable of playing several positions. It would be interesting to see how the Lakers would utilize him.

Los Angeles is certainly going to try to add some complementary pieces to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis this offseason, and DeRozan could be a great fit.

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and the organization is looking to ensure a different outcome in the 2021-22 campaign.