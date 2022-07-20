Report: Russell Westbrook had his former agent ‘begging’ Nets GM every day to get Lakers star to Brooklyn

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook recently parted ways with his longtime agent Thad Foucher over some huge differences.

During a Spotify Live session, Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson mentioned that Westbrook had his former agent urging Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks every day to get the Lakers guard to Brooklyn.

Scoop B (@ScoopB) on Spotify Live: “Russell Westbrook had his former agent Thad Foucher begging Sean Marks directly everyday to come to Brooklyn.” — Leb 🦋 (@PlayboiLeb) July 19, 2022

Westbrook, 33, had an atrocious first year in Los Angeles.

The 2017 MVP was unable to gel with Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Furthermore, Westbrook clashed with former head coach Frank Vogel.

As a matter of fact, Vogel’s inability to handle the Westbrook experiment was reportedly part of the reason he was fired.

The former first-round pick gathered just 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game last season. Although he suited up in 78 games, he never was able to push the Lakers over the hump.

The Lakers badly missed the playoffs as they finished with the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference and a 33-49 record.

Of course, the franchise has aggressively looked for ways to enhance the roster in the aftermath of last season’s brutality.

Apparently, there are beliefs that that the Lakers’ biggest stars have been pushing the franchise to acquire Nets star Kyrie Irving. After all, James and Irving won a title together on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

However, the Nets reportedly do not want Westbrook on their team.

In fact, it seems like the San Antonio Spurs are a possible landing spot for the nine-time All-Star should the Lakers execute a multiteam trade that lands Irving in Los Angeles.