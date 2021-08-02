Report: Rudy Gay is thought to be leaning towards the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will need to round out their roster following the agreed-upon trade for superstar Russell Westbrook.

It appears San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay is leaning towards joining the Lakers.

“Gay is thought to be leaning toward the Los Angeles Lakers,” wrote Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Gay, 34, has played for the Spurs for the last few years.

However, the Spurs have fallen out of contention lately. As a matter of fact, the historically successful franchise has missed the postseason for the last two years.

As a result, the aging Gay could look to join a more formidable team, such as the Lakers, to win a title. Furthermore, the Lakers could benefit from his services.

The forward put up 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season. He has over 1,000 games of NBA experience under his belt.