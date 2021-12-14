Things haven’t gone as hoped for Los Angeles Lakers so far this season, as the team is just 15-13 and has a very difficult schedule remaining.

L.A. might need to shake things up this season in order to get back in the title conversation. A trade might be necessary.

But apparently, the team has just two role players on above-minimum salaries who have “legitimate” trade value in the eyes of rival front offices.

“Only Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are seen by rival front offices as Lakers role players on above-minimum salaries with legitimate trade value,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

Horton-Tucker reportedly has a lot of interest around the league. It has been an interesting season for the youngster so far, as he has had his fair share of ups and downs.

Overall, the 21-year-old is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. He’s shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from beyond the arc.

As for Nunn, he still hasn’t appeared in a game yet this season. The hope is that he will be able to suit up for the Lakers in January.

Nunn has played in just two seasons at the NBA level, but when he’s been on the floor, he has displayed a lot of promise.

Last season, he averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He knocked down 48.5 percent of his shots from the field and 38.1 percent of his shots from deep.

Only time will tell if the Lakers end up moving Horton-Tucker or Nunn at some point.