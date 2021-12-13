   Report: Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker a trade target for 'as many as 7 teams' - Lakers Daily
Home / Rumors / Report: Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker a trade target for ‘as many as 7 teams’

Report: Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker a trade target for ‘as many as 7 teams’

Talen Horton-Tucker Lakers

Talen Horton-Tucker appears to a trade target for teams around the NBA, according to league sources. It is unclear whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers will be willing to give up their young player.

Horton-Tucker has continued to take steps forward in his progression for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. He is currently averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season.

Horton-Tucker is one of only a few players returning from last year’s Lakers roster. After missing the first 13 games of the season, Horton-Tucker has been active for the past 15 games. He has 12 starts for the Lakers in that span.

Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 28 points earlier this season against the Chicago Bulls. He finished with 19 points and six steals in the team’s 106-94 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The Lakers guard is in his third season in the NBA after being drafted 46th overall in 2019. Teams still have some time to send offers to Los Angeles for Horton-Tucker with the trade deadline not until February.

After a rocky start to the season, the Lakers have won five of their last seven games. Los Angeles is currently 15-13 this season. The Lakers will be on the road for their next three games, starting off with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.