Report: Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker a trade target for ‘as many as 7 teams’

Talen Horton-Tucker appears to a trade target for teams around the NBA, according to league sources. It is unclear whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers will be willing to give up their young player.

Talen Horton-Tucker has become a trade target of as many as seven teams, league sources say. It will take “a lot” to get him though, I’m told. #Lakers, who really value THT, are hesitant. He just turned 21 and is averaging a career-best 11 PPG, 5 RPG and 3 assists. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 13, 2021

Horton-Tucker has continued to take steps forward in his progression for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. He is currently averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season.

Horton-Tucker is one of only a few players returning from last year’s Lakers roster. After missing the first 13 games of the season, Horton-Tucker has been active for the past 15 games. He has 12 starts for the Lakers in that span.

Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 28 points earlier this season against the Chicago Bulls. He finished with 19 points and six steals in the team’s 106-94 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The Lakers guard is in his third season in the NBA after being drafted 46th overall in 2019. Teams still have some time to send offers to Los Angeles for Horton-Tucker with the trade deadline not until February.

After a rocky start to the season, the Lakers have won five of their last seven games. Los Angeles is currently 15-13 this season. The Lakers will be on the road for their next three games, starting off with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.