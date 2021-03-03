The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in search for ways to bolster their roster.

Rival executives around the league reportedly think that the franchise could be eyeing Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside or Cleveland Cavaliers big man JaVale McGee.

“Rival executives have wondered if the Lakers could either try to add Sacramento’s Hassan Whiteside or maybe even reunite with JaVale McGee if the former Laker gets bought out and becomes a free agent,” wrote Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

The Lakers have been shorthanded lately at the big man position.

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been out for a few weeks. In addition, the team played without center Marc Gasol against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Whiteside, 31, is no longer the dominant center he used to be on the Miami Heat. However, he is still a serviceable giant in the post. The veteran is collecting 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.

As for McGee, he has plenty of history with the Lakers.

Of course, McGee was on the Lakers’ championship team last year. He started in 68 contests for the Lakers during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Lakers hold a 24-12 record.