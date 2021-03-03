- Report: Rival executives think Lakers could try to add Hassan Whiteside or JaVale McGee
- Video: Devin Booker purposefully trips Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who responds with flagrant foul
- Skip Bayless was ‘shocked’ and ‘fell out of [his] chair’ after discovering LeBron James ranks No. 1 in this statistic
- Channing Frye says Dennis Schroder is the ‘most annoying person’ in the NBA
- Lakers news: Marc Gasol ruled out for Tuesday vs. Phoenix Suns
- Report: Alex Caruso declined invite to be in 2021 Slam Dunk Contest
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubles down on LeBron James criticism: ‘Athletes should be athletes and politicians should do politics’
- Frank Vogel gives optimistic update on Anthony Davis: ‘We’re still on track for the 4-week plan’
- LeBron James selling $20.5M Los Angeles mansion (full gallery inside)
- Report: Executive says teams could line up offer sheets for Talen Horton-Tucker ‘thinking they could pry him away’
Report: Rival executives think Lakers could try to add Hassan Whiteside or JaVale McGee
-
- Updated: March 3, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in search for ways to bolster their roster.
Rival executives around the league reportedly think that the franchise could be eyeing Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside or Cleveland Cavaliers big man JaVale McGee.
“Rival executives have wondered if the Lakers could either try to add Sacramento’s Hassan Whiteside or maybe even reunite with JaVale McGee if the former Laker gets bought out and becomes a free agent,” wrote Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.
The Lakers have been shorthanded lately at the big man position.
Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been out for a few weeks. In addition, the team played without center Marc Gasol against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
Whiteside, 31, is no longer the dominant center he used to be on the Miami Heat. However, he is still a serviceable giant in the post. The veteran is collecting 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.
As for McGee, he has plenty of history with the Lakers.
Of course, McGee was on the Lakers’ championship team last year. He started in 68 contests for the Lakers during the 2019-20 campaign.
The Lakers hold a 24-12 record.