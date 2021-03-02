- Channing Frye says Dennis Schroder is the ‘most annoying person’ in the NBA
- Updated: March 2, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without the services of big man Marc Gasol against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to the NBA’s official injury report.
Gasol, 36, has played in 35 games for the Lakers this season. He’s started in all of those contests.
The veteran is collecting a career-low 4.8 points and 4.1 boards per contest this season. However, he’s been a fantastic addition to the Lakers’ core.
Surely, they will miss his presence on Tuesday. The Lakers are also playing without star big man Anthony Davis.
The Lakers hold a 24-11 record and are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. As for the Suns, they’re the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 22-11 record.