Report: Lakers have been ‘poking around the league’ to see if role players become available
- Updated: February 16, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the hunt for their second straight NBA title, but the team still believes it can improve.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are “poking around” to see if any role players become available in the buyout market.
“I think for the Lakers now, you mention that the buyout market later. I know they’ve been poking around the league a little bit to see if some role players maybe become available elsewhere,” Wojnarowski said on The Woj Pod. “I think the Lakers and the [Brooklyn] Nets, the [Los Angeles] Clippers, those teams have shown that they’re going to compete for the top buyout market players.”
The Lakers could use some more depth with Anthony Davis facing a potentially extended absence due to a calf strain.
Still, Los Angeles has Markeiff Morris, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell to help pick up the slack in his absence.
The Lakers clearly believe they can compete for back-to-back titles, so it should come as no surprise that they are still trying to get better if more players become available.